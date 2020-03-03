e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Sri Lankan Parliament dissolved, elections on April 25

Sri Lankan Parliament dissolved, elections on April 25

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the parliament on Monday, and the election commission announced a general election for April 25.

world Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Colombo
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former defence secretary, won the presidency last November and named his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the interim Prime Minister.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former defence secretary, won the presidency last November and named his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the interim Prime Minister.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved parliament late on Monday, and the election commission announced a general election for April 25.

Rajapaksa - a former defence secretary - won the presidency last November and named his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as interim Prime Minister.

The election could help the Rajapaksas, known for the brutal defeat of separatist Tamil rebels, to strengthen their hold over the island of 22 million people.

The president is empowered by Sri Lanka’s constitution to dissolve parliament any time after it completes four-and-a-half years of its five-year term - which it did on Monday.

The new parliament will meet on May 14, the election commission said in a statement.

tags
top news
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusSSC CHSL Admit cardHSSC Recruitment 2020Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersPM ModiDelhi riotsAsim Riaz

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news