Startup offers Indian tiffin service in Canada
TORONTO: Along with a record number of immigrants, the humble concept of the dabbawalla has also migrated to Canada, as a Toronto-based startup has launched an app to provide this service.
Simply called Tiffin Service, these meals are part of the larger Pumpkin Kart platform, which is attempting to satiate the appetite of new immigrants for food and groceries offering a taste of home.
Tiffin Service was launched in May by Pumpkin Kart (PK), offering lunch or dinner plans to subscribers, covering a variety of cuisine including that from Kerala, Punjab or Gujarat, among others.
As immigration burgeons, “this is the right time to be in the market”, according to Pumpkin Kart’s CEO Philip Correya. The service, still nascent, is available in the Greater Toronto Area at this time and he pointed out, approximately 60% of the population of Toronto comprises immigrants, and of that figure, almost half could be those with roots in India.
It has tied up with multiple restaurants to use their Health Canada-certified kitchens, which lie unused after midnight. That’s when the home chefs that have partnered with Pumpkin Kart enter these professional kitchens and start preparing the meals to be delivered the next day to consumers.
Correya said the concept will taken to areas beyond the GTA in the near future. In fact, one of the ideas they plan on introducing is allowing families in India to purchase these monthly meal packages for their relatives in Canada, like parents wanting to ensure their children remain well fed while in the country.
The idea for the parent PK, launched in May 2020, came to Correya from his own experience as a student living in downtown Toronto and having an “accessibility problem” to Indian food. Such items were limited to eateries in “certain hubs” in the city with large populations of Indian immigrants.
So, PK was an attempt to fill that gap and may have arrived at a time when such delivery demand grew because of the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many restaurants only offered take-outs or deliveries which grew the market for app-based services. In addition, more and more immigrants from India, students or young professionals, were coming in already accustomed to a booming delivery culture back home.
But PK also made its presence felt offering advantages not associated with mainstream services like UberEats or DoorDash. As Arun Ramkumar, operations manager for the Toronto-based South Indian restaurant Desi Mane said, PK’s delivery radius is 30km, five times that of the others, giving them an expanded reach and a new clientele.
Also, as PK’s adviser Vijay Thomas said, “We have the advantage of knowing our customer segment very well.” That means offering some rare items, like Mandakini, desi hooch, which is illegal in India, but is legally brewed at a distillery in Vaughan in Ontario. Or, even paan-flavoured chocolate.
Thomas said the vision is to turn PK into a “superapp for ethnic products”, a platform that can offer not just food, alcohol, groceries, but even clothes and ayurvedic cosmetics.
-
Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits
"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."
-
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
-
July 1: Canada to mark 155th anniversary of its formation
As the country prepares to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of the Canadian Confederation, Canada Day, the traditional centre of festivities, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, will be off limits as protesters linked to the Freedom Convoy begin gathering in the capital for the long weekend. Various events have been listed by protesters including a march to Parliament Hill on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics