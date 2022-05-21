'Stop raping us': Woman strips on Cannes red carpet to protest against sexual violence in Ukraine
A woman stripped off on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to reveal her body painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the words "Stop Raping Us" in a solo protest on Friday.
Wearing underpants stained red, the demonstrator shouted and posed for photographers before being led off by security guards.
The stunt briefly interrupted the parade of guests in evening wear, including Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, attending the premiere of their film "Three Thousand Years of Longing" by George Miller.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month investigators had received reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas previously occupied by Russian troops, including sexual assaults of small children.
Zelensky, a former actor, launched a video appeal for aid for his country at the Cannes opening ceremony on Tuesday.
The war has already been a major theme at the festival, with a special screening on Thursday of "Mariupolis 2", a documentary by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed in Ukraine last month -- reportedly by Russian forces.
Ukraine's beleaguered film-makers will get a special day at the industry marketplace on Saturday, and one of its most promising directors, Sergei Loznitsa, will show "The Natural History of Destruction", about the bombing of German cities in World War II.
-
Monkeypox: List of nations with confirmed and suspected cases
The World Health Organization on Thursday said there were 80 confirmed monkeypox cases (and 50 suspected infections) in 11 countries and warned that more cases are likely to be reported as surveillance and testing expands. Which countries have monkeypox cases? Spain has 31 confirmed cases, 24 of which were reported Friday. Portugal has 23 confirmed cases. Dutch health authorities are bracing for several more cases to be reported.
-
Russia losing ‘UAVs’ in Ukraine, says UK; explains why it could be a setback
Even as Russia claimed a big win and said it had seized the last holdout in Ukraine's Mariupol - the Azovstal iron and steel works plant - the United Kingdom on Saturday said the country is fast losing UAVs (Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles) that will hit its operational effectiveness. Kyiv estimates its losses to be around $100 billion. Another impact is the fuel and gas shortage.
-
Facebook slammed for ‘spreading Putin’s Propaganda’ in NATO member Slovakia
A flood of posts pushing misinformation in Slovakia is putting the spotlight on Facebook for facilitating the spread of pro-Russian theories on the war in neighboring Ukraine, ranging from claims that Kyiv is secretly developing biological weapons to questioning whether President Vladimir Putin's invasion even happened at all. According to the GLOBSEC security think tank, the intensity of false messages is worse here than anywhere else in ex-communist central Europe.
-
Biden says US has offered North Korea Covid vaccines but 'got no response'
US President Joe Biden said Saturday that America had offered North Korea Covid vaccines but "got no response" despite a spiralling epidemic in the isolated country. READ MORE: North Korea sees 219K new 'fever' cases, US offers help: 10 global Covid updates "We've offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but to China as well and we're prepared to do that immediately," he said at a press conference in Seoul.
-
Thousands of Covid-negative Beijing residents sent to quarantine
Thousands of Covid-negative Beijing residents were forcibly relocated to quarantine hotels overnight due to a handful of infections, as the capital begins to take more extreme control measures resembling virus-hit Shanghai. The Omicron variant has infected over 1,300 since late April, leading city restaurants, schools and tourist attractions to be closed indefinitely. China's strategy to achieve zero Covid cases includes strict border closures, lengthy quarantines, mass testing and rapid, targeted lockdowns.
