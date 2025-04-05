Stray dog round-up sparks protests in Sri Lanka before PM Modi's arrival

Sri Lankan activists marched in protest on Thursday over the mistreatment of stray dogs, ahead of the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After submitting a petition to the India High Commission, around a dozen protesters from the Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (RARE) waved placards outside President Anura Dissanayake’s office in Colombo. Sri Lankan animal rights activists take part in a demonstration in Colombo on April 3, 2025, to protest the round-up of stray dogs a day ahead of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AFP)

The placards highlighted the growing concern over the round-up of dogs by the authorities to prepare for the high-profile visit. While one placard read "Stop the cruel removal of our community dogs”, another placard questioned, "How can Sri Lanka promote tourism when we are a country known for animal cruelty?", news agency AFP reported.

Dog catchers deployed

Beginning Friday, authorities have reportedly deployed dog catchers in Colombo and the Buddhist pilgrim city of Anuradhapura. According to the protesters cited in the report, many of the stray dogs in public parks have already been vaccinated and neutered and are being cared for by locals and animal welfare groups.

Protesters also urged New Delhi to intervene and prevent this cruel and unnecessary removal of dogs, and that the round-up will create "displacement, suffering and potential harm" to the animals, says the protesters. In Colombo, strays are commonly referred to as “community” canines, rather than street dogs.

Despite lacking formal owners, they are adopted by communities of neighbourhoods who treat them as their own.

PM Modi landed in Sri Lanka on Friday and was welcomed at an official ceremony held at Colombo’s iconic Independence Square, where dog catchers have been particularly active this week.