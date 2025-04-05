Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stray dog round-up sparks protests in Sri Lanka before PM Modi's arrival

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2025 01:56 PM IST

Activists protested in Colombo against the removal of community dogs ahead of PM Modi's visit, arguing it causes unnecessary suffering.

Sri Lankan activists marched in protest on Thursday over the mistreatment of stray dogs, ahead of the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After submitting a petition to the India High Commission, around a dozen protesters from the Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (RARE) waved placards outside President Anura Dissanayake’s office in Colombo.

Sri Lankan animal rights activists take part in a demonstration in Colombo on April 3, 2025, to protest the round-up of stray dogs a day ahead of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AFP)
Sri Lankan animal rights activists take part in a demonstration in Colombo on April 3, 2025, to protest the round-up of stray dogs a day ahead of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AFP)

The placards highlighted the growing concern over the round-up of dogs by the authorities to prepare for the high-profile visit. While one placard read "Stop the cruel removal of our community dogs”, another placard questioned, "How can Sri Lanka promote tourism when we are a country known for animal cruelty?", news agency AFP reported.

Dog catchers deployed

Beginning Friday, authorities have reportedly deployed dog catchers in Colombo and the Buddhist pilgrim city of Anuradhapura. According to the protesters cited in the report, many of the stray dogs in public parks have already been vaccinated and neutered and are being cared for by locals and animal welfare groups.

Sri Lankan animal rights activists take part in a demonstration in Colombo on April 3, 2025, to protest the round-up of stray dogs a day ahead of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)
Sri Lankan animal rights activists take part in a demonstration in Colombo on April 3, 2025, to protest the round-up of stray dogs a day ahead of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)

Protesters also urged New Delhi to intervene and prevent this cruel and unnecessary removal of dogs, and that the round-up will create "displacement, suffering and potential harm" to the animals, says the protesters. In Colombo, strays are commonly referred to as “community” canines, rather than street dogs.

Despite lacking formal owners, they are adopted by communities of neighbourhoods who treat them as their own.

PM Modi landed in Sri Lanka on Friday and was welcomed at an official ceremony held at Colombo’s iconic Independence Square, where dog catchers have been particularly active this week.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Stray dog round-up sparks protests in Sri Lanka before PM Modi's arrival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On