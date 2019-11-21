e-paper
Strong earthquake shakes Thailand, Laos, sways Bangkok high-rises

Residents of Chiang Mai, northern Thailand’s biggest city, felt prolonged shaking but saw no major damage.

world Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:07 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Bangkok
A strong earthquake shook a border area between northern Thailand and Laos on Thursday morning, swaying high-rises in Bangkok and Vietnam’s capital.

Residents of Chiang Mai, northern Thailand’s biggest city, felt prolonged shaking but saw no major damage.

Chiang Mai resident Petchnoi Osathaphan said the long shaking left her feeling dizzy. “There are three new cracks at the baseboards and close to the windows,” she said of her house near the Mae Ping River.

High-rise buildings swayed slowly for half a minute in the capital Bangkok, startling residents. Many online videos showed light fixtures swaying during the temblor.

Vibrations were also felt in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface. Moderate quakes of 4.6 and 5.7 magnitude shook the same area overnight.

It was centered about 31 kilometers (19 miles) from Chaloem Phra Kiat, which is about 280 kilometers (174 miles) northeast of Bangkok.

