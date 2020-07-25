e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Study reveals Covid-19 can infect ears

Study reveals Covid-19 can infect ears

The findings revealed the virus’ presence inside the middle ear and in the mastoid area of the head of Covid-19 patients.

world Updated: Jul 25, 2020 14:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen inside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease.
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen inside an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)
         

While Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc across the globe, a recent study suggests that the virus can infect the ear as well. The study, which was published in the scientific journal JAMA, was based on the autopsy carried out on three patients who died from Covid-19. The findings revealed the virus’ presence inside the middle ear and in the mastoid area of the head. The mastoid is a hollow bone behind the ear.

The research was carried out with the team removing the mastoids from the deceased patients’ bodies and taking specimens from their middle ears. Mastoid specimens from two patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

“Two of the 3 patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus in the mastoid or middle ear, with viral isolation from 2 of 6 mastoids and 3 of 6 middle ears. Results for case 1 were positive for the right middle ear only. Case 2 had negative results for all samples,” the study stated.

Also read: Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh

“This study confirms the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the middle ear and mastoid, with significant implications for otolaryngology procedures,” it added.

The team calls for taking proper precautions to stop the spread of infection in patients visiting hospitals or during surgical procedures.

“Droplet precautions (including eye protection and proper N95 level mask) are warranted for outpatient procedures involving the middle ear due to proximity to these potentially infectious spaces. Given the high asymptomatic rate of Covid-19 cases, caution is warranted for all elective ear surgery, and negative status by testing is indicated,” the study stated.

tags
top news
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Ashok Gehlot calls another cabinet meet at 4pm
Ashok Gehlot calls another cabinet meet at 4pm
Ahead of August 5 bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya today
Ahead of August 5 bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya today
Etawah Lion Safari ready to help Gir national park probe big cat mortality
Etawah Lion Safari ready to help Gir national park probe big cat mortality
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Watch: 100-year-old woman beats Covid-19 in Karnataka’s Huvina Hadagali
Watch: 100-year-old woman beats Covid-19 in Karnataka’s Huvina Hadagali
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In