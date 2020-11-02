e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Study says 18 Donald Trump rallies led to 30,000 Covid-19 infections

Study says 18 Donald Trump rallies led to 30,000 Covid-19 infections

A study has found that 18 campaign rallies by US President Donald Trump likely led to more than 30,000 Covid-19 infections and may have caused 700 deaths.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 06:03 IST
Agencies
Agencies
President Donald Trump waves to supporters at the end of a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa.
President Donald Trump waves to supporters at the end of a campaign rally at Dubuque Regional Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP photo)
         

A study has found that 18 campaign rallies by US President Donald Trump likely led to more than 30,000 Covid-19 infections and may have caused 700 deaths.

The Stanford University study titled The Effects of Large Group Meetings on the Spread of Covid-19: The Case of Trump Rallies, said the events held between June 20 and September 22 “ultimately resulted in more than 30,000 incremental confirmed cases of Covid-19” and “likely led to more than 700 deaths”, which may not necessarily have been among attendees.

“Our analysis strongly supports the warnings and recommendations of public health officials concerning the risk of Covid-19 transmission at large group gatherings, particularly when the degree of compliance with guidelines concerning the use of masks and social distancing is low,” the researchers said.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden tweeted Trump “doesn’t even care about his own supporters”. Top US infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci said the US “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising cases. He told the Washington Post he believed Biden “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective,” while Trump is “looking at it from a different perspective.”

As England goes into coronavirus Lockdown 2 from Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called in the army to help with a massive testing drive. AstraZeneca said on Sunday UK’s health regulator had started an accelerated review of its potential vaccine. The lockdown may be extended if cases are not down, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
‘GST collection indicates positive growth recovery’, says finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
‘GST collection indicates positive growth recovery’, says finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
40% of Delhi’s PM2.5 on Sunday from over 3,000 farm fires, says IMD
40% of Delhi’s PM2.5 on Sunday from over 3,000 farm fires, says IMD
WHO chief says he is identified as contact of Covid-19 positive person
WHO chief says he is identified as contact of Covid-19 positive person
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
Covid update: New skin symptom study; Indian vaccine planned launch
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In