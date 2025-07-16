Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Stunning video captures Shubhanshu Shukla's re-entry to Earth aboard Dragon spacecraft | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 06:42 pm IST

Shubhanshu Shukla is undergoing a series of post-mission procedures and is expected to return to India by August 17, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth on Tuesday, July 15, after creating history by becoming the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

The mesmerising video shows Axiom-4’s reentry from California's Marin County.(Screengrab/X/@DJSnM)
The mesmerising video shows Axiom-4’s reentry from California's Marin County.(Screengrab/X/@DJSnM)

The SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft which carried Shubhanshu Shukla and his fellow astronauts on the mission back to Earth splashed down on the Pacific Ocean off the California coast after four of the spacecraft’s parachutes deployed, making for a spectacle.

A video of Axiom-4 mission’s re-entry to Earth taken from California’s Marine County caught the space company’s attention and was reposted on the company’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

The mesmerising video, posted by a user named Scott Manley, shows Axiom-4’s reentry from a distance. The dragon spacecraft carrying the crew is seen making a projectile as it makes its way towards the ocean. The spacecraft’s plasma trail makes it look like a slow moving shooting star.

The video was captioned, “Axiom 4 Reentry from Marin county”. The user who shared it, Scott Manley, is a space enthusiast with 1.79 million subscribers on YouTube and over half a million followers on X.

Aboard the rocket creating the string of light seen in the video was the Axiom-4 crew including - Mission pilot Shubhanshu Shukla from India, commander Peggy Whitson from the US, and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

When will Shubhanshu Shukla return home?

Shukla, along with the rest of the crew, is undergoing a series of post-mission procedures after his arrival and is currently in the United States. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Shukla is expected to return to India by August 17.

"There are certain SOPs to be followed... His rehabilitation, debriefing sessions and a series of discussions with Team ISRO. We might expect him in Delhi by August 17," Singh told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Stunning video captures Shubhanshu Shukla's re-entry to Earth aboard Dragon spacecraft | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On