Sudan clashes: France starts evacuation of citizens from war-torn African nation
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 23, 2023 11:55 AM IST
France's foreign ministry said it had kicked off the "rapid evacuation operation".
France has begun to evacuate its citizens and diplomatic staff from Sudan, where fighting between rival forces has entered its second week, the foreign ministry announced Sunday.
The ministry said it had kicked off the "rapid evacuation operation" and that European citizens and those from "allied partner countries" would also be assisted, without giving further details.
