UN relocated hundreds of staff, civilians from Sudan's Khartoum amid clashes

The United Nations has relocated hundreds of staff members and dependents from Khartoum and other locations in Sudan, a spokesperson for Secretary General António Guterres said on Monday.

Guterres reiterated his call on all parties to cease hostilities and allow civilians to evacuate from areas affected by fighting, adding that the UN will continue its work with its personnel both inside and outside of Sudan.