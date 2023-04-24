Home / World News / UN relocated hundreds of staff, civilians from Sudan's Khartoum amid clashes

UN relocated hundreds of staff, civilians from Sudan's Khartoum amid clashes

Reuters |
Apr 24, 2023 07:32 PM IST

Sudan crisis: António Guterres said that UN will continue its work with its personnel both inside and outside of Sudan.

The United Nations has relocated hundreds of staff members and dependents from Khartoum and other locations in Sudan, a spokesperson for Secretary General António Guterres said on Monday.

Sudan clashes: Guterres reiterated his call on all parties to cease hostilities and allow civilians to evacuate(AFP)
Guterres reiterated his call on all parties to cease hostilities and allow civilians to evacuate from areas affected by fighting, adding that the UN will continue its work with its personnel both inside and outside of Sudan.

