Sukhoi Su-24 bombers: All about the Iranian fighter jets shot down by Qatar

Qatar shot down two Iranian Sukhoi Su-24 bombers, the country’s defense ministry said Monday. Qatar hosts a major US military installation, including Al Udeid Air Base, a key hub for American operations in the region. Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, as seen from Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2026. (REUTERS)

In a separate statement, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said its air force and navy intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones launched from Iran earlier in the day.

The United Arab Emirates also reported intercepting nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles, and 148 drones on Monday.

About the Sukhoi Su-24 The Sukhoi Su-24 is a Soviet-era, supersonic, all-weather attack aircraft and tactical bomber developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau in the 1960s and introduced into service in the 1970s.

Designed primarily for low-level penetration and strike missions, the aircraft features variable-sweep wings and a side-by-side cockpit configuration for the pilot and weapons systems officer.

The Su-24 is capable of carrying out ground-attack, reconnaissance, and anti-ship operations in adverse weather conditions and at night.

Key Specifications:

Crew: 2 (pilot and weapon systems officer).

Length: ~24.5 m.

Wingspan: 17.6 m (swept) to 10 m (unswept).

Max speed: Mach 1.6 (~1,900 km/h).

Range: ~2,775 km (with external tanks).

Armament: Up to 8,000 kg of bombs, rockets, missiles (including Kh-23/25 guided, anti-ship, or nuclear-capable in Soviet use); internal cannon.