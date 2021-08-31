'Super power decided to be mini power': Amrullah Saleh lashes out at US

Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan's self-proclaimed acting vice-president, has lashed out at United States of America, which announced that last of its soldiers have left the war-torn country, thereby ending the 20-year-long mission. Saleh said on Twitter that super power US "decided to be mini power".

The Afghan leader posted one of his old interviews on CBS' 60 Minutes along with the tweet, in which he is discussing about US' withdrawal from Afghanistan. Saleh is heard saying in the video that Afghanistan won't cease to exist if the US leaves - something which he used in his tweet text today too. He is also heard saying being a super power comes with a moral obligation, but if US decides to leave, it will be their choice.

"Afgh wasn't packed & put in the bag of the last US solider The country is here. D rivers are flowing & d mountains are majestic. Talibs R an unpopular proxy force & hated that is why the whole country wants to escape from them. A super power decided to be mini power that is OK," Saleh said in his tweet on Tuesday.

Saleh left capital city Kabul after Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban on August 15, and made his base in Panjshir valley - the only place which has not been captured by the insurgent group. Saleh, along with Ahmad Massoud, the son of powerful military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud who took on the Taliban in 1990s, has been giving tough fight to the Sunni Pashtun fighters.

Saleh considers Ahmad Shah Massoud as his mentor and has vowed not to give up the resistance against Taliban.

Meanwhile, local media reports said that the Taliban attacked an outpost in the Panjshir province but were held off by resistance forces. Sporadic fighting is going on in the region, the reports further said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Local residents in Panjsir say that the Taliban has cut telecommunication networks in the province.

"They have cut off telecommunication services in Panjshir for the last two days. Panjshir people are facing challenges in this regard and cannot get in touch with their relatives living in other parts of the country," Tolo News quoted Gul Haidar, a Panjshir resident.

The valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.