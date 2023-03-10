‘Support constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan, but…': US

The United States on Thursday reiterated that India is its global strategic partner, and also, it supports “constructive dialogue” between India and Pakistan to resolve long-standing disputes. Price, however, said the decision is to be made by the two neighbouring countries themselves.

“We support constructive dialogue. We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve long-standing disputes. We are a partner, and we are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

“But ultimately, these are decisions that India and Pakistan themselves are going to have to make...It is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which India and Pakistan engage one another,” said Price said.

Price's statement comes even as Pakistan on Thursday decided to skip the meeting of chief justices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) scheduled in New Delhi from March 10-12.

Pakistan will the only country which will skip the meet hosted.

On ties with India, Price the US's message to India and about India is consistent. “India is a global strategic partner of the US,” he said while replying on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to India and his audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The secretary did have an audience with the PM when he was in Delhi for G20. I am not in a position to detail what was exchanged between them,” said Price.

Blinken was in India to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Raisina Dialogue.

