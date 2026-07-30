‘Surprising, will be disappointed’: Trump on reports of China supplying 400 missile launchers to Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would be “disappointed” if China supplied weapons to Iran while repeating commitments he claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping had made to him that Beijing would not sell arms to Tehran..

Trump has raised concerns before about the possibility of China supplying weapons to Iran during the war. (AP/File Photo)

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His remarks came after reports claimed China was preparing to send 400 shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers to Iran under a new agreement, as Tehran strengthens its air defences during the war with the US.

Trump on reports of China sending weapons to Iran

Trump was questioned on Wednesday about reports claiming Iran could receive up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired missiles in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, the US president said, “That was surprising. I mean, things like that happen, but that would be surprising.”

“He told me very strongly he wouldn’t partake, but he knows I’d be quite disappointed. He’s coming here, I think, on September 24,” he added, referring to Xi’s likely visit to the US for a meeting later this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, Trump has raised concerns before about the possibility of China supplying weapons to Iran during the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Trump has raised concerns before about the possibility of China supplying weapons to Iran during the war. {{/usCountry}}

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In April, he said Xi had written to him, assuring that Beijing was not sending arms to Tehran. While China does not directly export weapons to Iran, it does supply dual-use technology, according to Bloomberg News.

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The US president has also warned of imposing a 50% tariff on imports from countries that provide weapons to Tehran.

China to supply weapons to Iran?

A report by news agency Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the agreement between China and Iran, said that Tehran is expected to receive the first shipment of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers within the next few weeks.

China, however, has rejected the report. In a statement, China's foreign ministry said: "The relevant reports are completely groundless. China has consistently played a role in promoting peace and ending the conflict."

Inside the reported agreement

The purchase, reportedly estimated to be worth $60-70 million, is believed to be one of Iran's biggest known efforts to improve its short-range air defences since the war with the US and Israel began.

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The agreement reportedly includes the purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including the Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missile systems.

The deal was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company that reportedly acted as an intermediary between the Iranian side and the Chinese supplier.

With inputs from agencies