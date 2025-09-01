Suspect held in murder of former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, says Zelensky

Parubiy had been parliamentary speaker from April 2016 to August 2019, and was one of the leaders of protests in 2013-14 calling for closer ties with the European Union.
"I thank law enforcement for their swift and coordinated work. All the circumstances of this horrific murder must be uncovered," Zelenskiy said.
The alleged shooter was detained overnight in the Khmelnytskyi region in western Ukraine, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.
"Many details cannot be shared at this time," Klymenko said. “I will only say that the crime was carefully planned: the victim’s movements were studied, a route was mapped out, and an escape plan was thought through.”