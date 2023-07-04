Suspicious substance found in White House prompts investigation by secret service, Sparks memes

The U.S. Secret Service has launched an investigation into a suspicious substance that was discovered inside the White House, leading to a brief evacuation on Sunday evening. FILE - With the Washington Monument in the background, the American flag flies at half-staff over the White House, Sept. 8, 2022, in Washington, after Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died at 96 after 70 years on the throne. Only in the mid-19th century does the U.S. flag become a permanent fixture at the White House, scholars believe. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)(AP)

Law enforcement authorities are working to determine the nature of the substance, which preliminary tests suggest maybe cocaine.

The incident has raised concerns about security protocols and how the substance found its way into the presidential residence.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, the substance is undergoing further testing to confirm its composition.

Authorities are also actively investigating the source and manner in which it entered the White House.

Guglielmi assured the public that the substance did not pose a threat, as determined by the D.C. fire department.

The discovery of the suspicious substance triggered an elevated security alert, resulting in a temporary evacuation of the executive mansion. Notably, President Joe Biden was not present in the White House at the time of the incident. Guglielmi emphasized that “an investigation into the cause and manner” surrounding the entry of the substance into the highly secured premises.

Details regarding the exact location within the White House where the substance was found and its packaging have not been disclosed by Guglielmi.

It was confirmed that the substance was discovered during routine rounds conducted by members of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service.

An audio dispatch recording obtained from the D.C. fire department reveals that a preliminary test on the substance indicated it was cocaine hydrochloride.

The recording, timestamped at 8:49 p.m., was made by a firefighter from the department's hazardous materials team.

“We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride.”

While the exact quantity of the substance has not been disclosed, an official familiar with the investigation described it as small.

ALSO READ| Eminent surgeon and breast health advocate, Dr. Susan love, Passes away at 75

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, confirmed that their agency provided support to the U.S. Secret Service during the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about the security measures in place at the White House and the need for a thorough review to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies will work diligently to uncover the origins and circumstances surrounding the discovery of the suspicious substance.

White House evacuated over cocaine memes