close_game
close_game
News / World News / Sweden says threat level still high: ‘We’re painted as country hostile to Islam'

Sweden says threat level still high: ‘We’re painted as country hostile to Islam'

Reuters |
Jan 07, 2024 11:01 PM IST

Swedish security service said its yearly assessment showed that Sweden is still seen as a priority target.

The terrorist threat level against Sweden remains high, security police said on Sunday.

Sweden raised its threat alert level in August 2023 after desecrations of the Koran by individuals in the country.(AFP)
Sweden raised its threat alert level in August 2023 after desecrations of the Koran by individuals in the country.(AFP)

The Swedish Security Service said in a statement its assessment of the terrorist threat against the Nordic country remained at level 4 on a 5-degree scale, to which it was raised last year.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"The image that is painted of Sweden as a country hostile to Islam has strongly contributed to the increased terrorist threat from violent Islamism," it said.

It said its yearly assessment showed that Sweden is still seen as a priority target.

"The threat comes from both lone actors and groups that can be controlled from actors abroad," it said.

Sweden raised its threat alert level in August 2023 after desecrations of the Koran by individuals in the country drew condemnation from many parts of the Muslim world and triggered threats from jihadists.

In October, two Swedes wearing Swedish football shirts were shot dead in Brussels, with officials saying the likely motive for the attack was their nationality.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out