Syrian presidency calls for immediate ceasefire in Druze dominated area

Published on: Jul 19, 2025 01:15 pm IST

In its statement, the Syrian presidency urged all parties to commit to the ceasefire and end hostilities in all areas immediately.

The Syrian presidency announced on Saturday an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire following days of bloodshed in the predominantly Druze area that has left over 300 people dead.

Black smoke rises above buildings in southern Syria's city of Sweida, as clashes continue between Beduin tribal forces and Druze fighters on July 19(AFP)
