Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
Syria’s next steps towards a new order

The Economist
Feb 23, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Will Syria’s leader make good on his promises?

Almost three months have passed since the toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s decaying regime in Syria, and a raft of self-imposed deadlines now loom over the country’s new rulers. Ahmed al-Sharaa, the jihadist-turned-president, has promised to share power, lay out a road map for Syria’s future and include minorities in his government. Now he must start delivering.

Displaced Syrian Umm Hamza Rifai, 56, looks at the destruction in her neighbourhood from her damaged apartment in Homs' Khaldiyeh district on February 10, 2025, following her return to the central Syrian city in the aftermath of the fall of Bashar al-Assad, after years of living away from their hometown in northern Syria. Since Assad's ouster in December 2024, Rifai and her family have been among thousands of people who have returned to neighbourhoods they fled in Homs during the civil war. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP) PREMIUM
Last week his officials announced a seven-person “preparatory” committee, charged with planning a national conference where a new constitution will be discussed. Critics say it is dominated by Islamists and note that Syria’s Kurds, Alawites and Druze are not represented. A figure from the new administration claims that all Syrian minorities will be included in the national conference. It is too soon to be disgruntled, he insists.

There are reasons for optimism. The committee includes Hind Kabawat, a Christian professor of interfaith peacebuilding who has lived in Canada, and Houda Attasi, who founded a humanitarian organisation that helps women and minorities. If their voices are listened to, the convention may be more inclusive than many have feared.

But in Damascus constitutional declarations feel like a distraction from daily hardships. The economy is dire. Sanctions are still biting, perhaps more than at any time in the past decade. Security outside the capital is shaky, as some turn to robbery and ransom. Sanctions relief is vital. And Mr Sharaa and his government know that the only way sanctions will be eased is if outsiders believe their promises to create a broadly based government.

National politics may feel far removed from the reality of most Syrians’ lives. But if things are to improve, the starting point is politics. It is still too early to judge the sincerity of Mr Sharaa’s declared promise of a Syria for all. In March he will name a transitional government. Along with the new committee’s progress, this will offer the clearest sign of the direction in which he is taking the country—and whether international support, plus sanctions relief, will materialise. Syria’s battered people are holding their breath.

