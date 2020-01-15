e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / World News / Taiwan ‘already independent’, President Tsai Ing-wen warns China

Taiwan ‘already independent’, President Tsai Ing-wen warns China

China’s leadership had made no secret of its desire to see President Tsai Ing-wen turfed out because she and her party refuse to acknowledge their view that the island is part of a “one China”.

world Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Taipei
Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, arrives at a polling station during a presidential and legislative election in Taipei, Taiwan.
Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, arrives at a polling station during a presidential and legislative election in Taipei, Taiwan. (Bloomberg)
         

China must accept that Taiwan is already independent, President Tsai Ing-wen has said, warning Beijing that any attempt to invade the democratic island would be “very costly”.

Tsai won a second term over the weekend with a record 8.2 million votes, an outcome that was seen as a forceful rebuke of China’s ongoing campaign to isolate the self-ruled island.

China’s leadership had made no secret of its desire to see Tsai turfed out because she and her party refuse to acknowledge their view that the island is part of a “one China”.

Beijing regards Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary -- especially if it declares independence.

But in her first interview since Saturday’s re-election, Tsai said there was no need to formally announce independence because the island already runs itself.

“We don’t have a need to declare ourselves an independent state,” she told the BBC.

“We are an independent country already and we call ourselves the Republic of China, Taiwan.”

Modern Taiwan has been run separately from the mainland for the last 70 years.

For decades it was a dictatorship under Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalists following their 1949 defeat to the communists in China’s civil war.

But since the 1980s it morphed into one of Asia’s most progressive democracies, although it is only diplomatically recognised by a dwindling handful of countries.

Polls show growing numbers of Taiwanese reject the idea that the island should be part of the Chinese mainland.

“We have a separate identity and we’re a country of our own,” Tsai said.

“We’re a successful democracy, we have a pretty decent economy, we deserve respect from China”.

China has greeted Tsai’s re-election with anger, warning against any move to push the island closer towards independence.

“Splitting the country is doomed to leave a name that will stink for eternity,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this week.

Chinese state media also accused Tsai of winning the election through cheating, without providing evidence.

In her interview, Tsai warned against a military response from Beijing.

“Invading Taiwan is something that is going to be very costly for China,” she said.

Critics accuse Tsai of being needlessly antagonistic towards Beijing.

But Tsai said she had resisted pressure from within her own party to be more forceful on the issue of independence.

“There are so many pressures, so much pressure here that we should go further,” she said.

“Maintaining a status quo remains our policy... I think that is a very friendly gesture to China.”

Tsai has repeatedly said she is willing to talk to Beijing as long as there are no pre-conditions. But Beijing has refused, cutting off official communication with her administration.

Over the last four years, it has also has ramped up economic, military and diplomatic pressure, hoping it would scare voters into supporting the opposition.

But the strong-arm tactics backfired with voters resoundingly backing Tsai for another four more years.

tags
top news
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news