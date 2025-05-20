Taiwan calls for 'peace' with China; Beijing agrees but under 'One-China' principle | Details

Taiwan on Tuesday stated that it wants peace with China and is open for dialogue. These remarks came from President Lai Ching-te as he marked one year in office. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim taking part in a flag-raising ceremony at the Presidential office in Taipei, on the first day of the new year. (AFP)

China, on the other hand, responded stating it is open to dialogue and peaceful ties. However, Beijing's condition of 'One China' remains a key factor for these negotiations.

What did Taiwan say?

Marking his first year in office after a controversial election, Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, stated that Taipei is open to peace.

“I, too, am committed to peace. Because peace is priceless and war has no winners. But when it comes to seeking peace, we cannot have dreams or illusions,” he told reporters during an address at the presidential office.

"Taiwan is happy to have exchanges and cooperation with China as long as there is reciprocal dignity. Using exchanges to replace hemming in, dialogue to replace confrontation," he added further.

China's responds with condition for peace

A spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs office stated that Beijing is also open to talks and a peaceful path with Taiwan, but only under the "one-China principle."

"On the basis of the one-China principle, we are willing to engage in dialogue... on issues relevant to promoting the reunification of the motherland," Chen Binhua was quoted as saying by state broadcaster CCTV.

China also slammed the Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te for his "separatist position" and calling for independence.

"The recent speeches of the leader of the Taiwan region... continue to adhere to the separatist position of 'Taiwan independence'," the spokesperson added further.

What is the One-China principle?

The One-China policy refers to the recognition of the People's Republic of China has the sole government of China. Furthermore, this policy adds that Taiwan is an "inalienable" part of the mainland and not a separate country.