6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

Updated on Dec 15, 2022 10:04 AM IST

Taiwan Earthquake: The quake hit just after midday (0400 GMT) about 30 kilometres (19 miles) off the coast of Hualien County.

ByMallika Soni

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on Thursday, the island's weather bureau said, with shaking felt in the capital Taipei.

The quake hit just after midday (0400 GMT) about 30 kilometres (19 miles) off the coast of Hualien County at a shallow depth of six kilometres.

The US Geological Survey reported a lower 5.9-magnitude reading and a depth of 12 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

Some earthquakes of 6.0 or more can prove deadly, although much depends on where the quake strikes and at what depth.

An AFP reporter in Taipei said the shaking in the capital felt less intense than previous earthquakes this year.

A much stronger 6.9-magnitude tremor struck Taiwan's eastern coast in September, killing one person and bringing down a handful of buildings.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

