IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Taliban calls on Joe Biden administration to honor Donald Trump's deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 2021
Joe Biden's nominee for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN that the new administration would support “diplomacy” with the Taliban.(Reuters)
Joe Biden's nominee for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN that the new administration would support “diplomacy” with the Taliban.(Reuters)
world news

Taliban calls on Joe Biden administration to honor Donald Trump's deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 2021

“Steps must now be taken to end the war, not to prolong it, and the agreement was made for the purpose,” Mohammad Naeem, a senior spokesman in the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:34 PM IST

The Taliban has called on President-elect Joe Biden to honor a US agreement to withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan by May in order to secure intra-Afghan peace talks and end the two-decade-long war.

“Steps must now be taken to end the war, not to prolong it, and the agreement was made for the purpose,” Mohammad Naeem, a senior spokesman in the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said on Monday, referring to their accord with the US signed last February which paves the way for a complete withdrawal of American troops by May in exchange for Taliban security guarantees. “The lack of complete implementation of the agreement can affect the ongoing process of negotiations,” he added.

The call from the insurgent group comes just days after the US reduced its troop levels from 4,500 to 2,500 at President Donald Trump’s direction, despite opposition from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers who’ve warned of the potential impact on counter-terrorism operations. Naeem cheered the reduction on Twitter, saying the move was a “good advancement.”

While it’s unclear whether Biden will withdraw all US troops by the May deadline, his nominee for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN early this month the new administration would support “diplomacy” with the Taliban, urging the insurgent group to cut ties with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations, ensure a reduction in violence and participate in “good-faith negotiations” with the Afghan government.

The Biden transition team declined to weigh in.

Urgent Decision

Andrew Watkins, a senior analyst with International Crisis Group, said the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline is the biggest early challenge for the peace process and the most urgent decision for the incoming Biden team.

“If the Biden administration ignores the deadline set down in the U.S.-Taliban agreement without discussing and clearing a delay with the insurgents, the Taliban will almost certainly respond by escalating their use of force -- either via attacks on population centers, facilities housing international troops or both,” Watkins said Monday.

A reduction in US troops -- who provide air support to Afghan forces -- won’t affect the ability of Afghan forces to push back against the Taliban, according to a spokesman for the country’s National Security Council, Rahmatullah Andar.

Targeted Killings

The Afghan government and Taliban resumed negotiations in early January under the shadow of a series of targeted killings of journalists, government employees and independent human rights advocates. In the latest unclaimed gun attack in the capital Kabul, two female Supreme Court judges were killed on Sunday on their way to work, according to a statement from the country’s Presidential Palace.

“The Taliban should understand that such actions for which it bears responsibility outrage the world and must cease if peace is to come to Afghanistan,” US ambassador in Kabul, Ross Wilson, said on Twitter Sunday.

The new wave of violence has created an unprecedented level of fear and anxiety among Afghans and forced some prominent local journalists to flee the country. Since November, five journalists have been killed in targeted attacks and two others died in Kabul from unknown causes. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the US have blamed Taliban for the killings, which the group denies.

Wanting to reduce the bloodshed, Ghani’s negotiating team is pushing harder for a ceasefire agreement first before negotiating other key agenda items -- including a power-sharing deal -- with the Taliban. However the group wants to declare a ceasefire in the final stages of the talks.

“Much will depend upon how the Biden administration responds to the failure of the intra-Afghan dialog component of these negotiations,” said Kamran Bokhari, the director of analytical development for Center for Global Policy in Washington. “We will likely see a resumption of air strikes, increased intelligence ops and the use of Special Operations Forces to support Afghan National Security Forces who will be doing the heavy lifting on the ground. The goal will be to force the Taliban back to the table and be able to negotiate more effectively with the insurgents.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban joe biden donald trump us taliban talks afghanistan
app
Close
e-paper
Medical workers in protective suits walk near the residential area at Jordan, after the expand of mandatory coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing, in Hong Kong, China.(Reuters)
Medical workers in protective suits walk near the residential area at Jordan, after the expand of mandatory coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing, in Hong Kong, China.(Reuters)
world news

Hong Kong unemployment rises to highest level since 2004

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Local businesses are struggling under strict social distancing measures and a lack of tourism. Restrictions on group gatherings, early restaurant closures and shuttered bars have curbed consumer spending in the city state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:11 PM IST
A graduate of Harvard and of Tulane Medical School, Levine is president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. She's written in the past on the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders and LGBTQ medicine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A mammoth cleanup effort involving thousands of police, firemen and military personnel has restored some degree of normality to the city and most public transport has been restored. (Representative Image)(AFP)
A mammoth cleanup effort involving thousands of police, firemen and military personnel has restored some degree of normality to the city and most public transport has been restored. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Spain declares disaster-zone status for Madrid, other storm-hit regions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:51 PM IST
The storm brought the heaviest snowfall in decades and caused at least 1.4 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in damage to the Spanish capital, according to a preliminary estimate from the mayor's office, though opposition parties have disputed that number.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Tony Blinken speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Blinken as his secretary of state. President-elect Joe Biden nominated Blinken as his secretary of state. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Tony Blinken speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Blinken as his secretary of state. President-elect Joe Biden nominated Blinken as his secretary of state. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
world news

Biden admin will engage the world 'as it is', not 'as it was': Antony Blinken

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Blinken in his prepared testimony to the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations ahead of his confirmation hearing also did not rule out a military intervention overseas if the lives of Americans were at stake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damaged cars covered with snow after multiple accidents on the snowy Tohoku Expressway in Osaki city, northern Japan.(AP)
Damaged cars covered with snow after multiple accidents on the snowy Tohoku Expressway in Osaki city, northern Japan.(AP)
world news

Snowstorm causes 134-car pile-up on Japanese highway, 1 dead

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Authorities had imposed a speed limit of 50 kph (31 mph) when heavy snow cut visibility but that was not enough to prevent disaster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Confusion over Pfizer/BioNTech vial volumes emerged in December, when US hospital pharmacists realised that preparing the vaccine, by mixing it with saline solution, yielded enough liquid for at least six 0.30 ml doses.(AFP)
Confusion over Pfizer/BioNTech vial volumes emerged in December, when US hospital pharmacists realised that preparing the vaccine, by mixing it with saline solution, yielded enough liquid for at least six 0.30 ml doses.(AFP)
world news

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Officials and healthcare professionals in France, Germany and Switzerland all pointed to yields short of six doses, adding to frustrations in countries already lagging vaccination campaigns in nations such as Britain and the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents queue up for the mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing at a makeshift community testing centre at Jordan, in Hong Kong, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
Residents queue up for the mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing at a makeshift community testing centre at Jordan, in Hong Kong, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
world news

'One village, one policy': China keeps it local to battle Covid wave

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Addressing new clusters in Hebei and elsewhere, the National Health Commission (NHC) said last week that local officials needed to be on their guard and avoid "one size fits all" solutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In August, 233 Indians, mostly students from all over China, left for home on the Guangzhou-Delhi Vande Bharat Mission special flight, in Guangzhou. (ANI file)
In August, 233 Indians, mostly students from all over China, left for home on the Guangzhou-Delhi Vande Bharat Mission special flight, in Guangzhou. (ANI file)
world news

China gives no return date for Indian students stranded home

By Sutirtho Patranobis
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:04 PM IST
More than 23,000 Indians study in China. All but a handful had returned in a staggered manner in 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak in China but are now stranded in their home country because Beijing has banned foreign students from returning to universities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters cheer as President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.(AP)
Supporters cheer as President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.(AP)
world news

Biden inauguration day: 3 Democrats to take Senate oath on January 20

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The three new Democrats leave the Senate split 50-50 between Republicans and the Democratic caucus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A private car belonging to police officers was the target of the explosion.(AP file photo)
A private car belonging to police officers was the target of the explosion.(AP file photo)
world news

Taliban attacks, violence kills dozens: Afghan officials

PTI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
A statement from the defence ministry said four army soldiers were killed late Monday night in Taliban attacks on checkpoints in Kunduz province.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trade deal with the European Union removed a key obstacle for U.K. assets just as the FTSE 100’s undervalued shares are in demand amid expectations of a global economic rebound.(REUTERS)
The trade deal with the European Union removed a key obstacle for U.K. assets just as the FTSE 100’s undervalued shares are in demand amid expectations of a global economic rebound.(REUTERS)
world news

EU slams Bosnia for failing to properly care for migrants

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Bosnia has faced sharp criticism for leaving around 1,000 people without shelter after a fire gutted the makeshift Lipa refugee camp near the northwest border with EU-member Croatia just before Christmas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US.(Reuters)
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US.(Reuters)
world news

From Neera Tanden to Vivek Murthy: Indian Americans in Biden's administration

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Here’s a look at the Indian Americans set to be part of the Biden administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota.(REUTERS)
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota.(REUTERS)
world news

Keystone XL pipeline: Why has Biden planned to cancel disputed Canada project

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Keystone XL pipeline was aimed to cut short the distance between Alberta’s oil sands and the Gulf of Mexico, where most of North America’s refineries are situated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officer who died was a six-year veteran of the department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
The officer who died was a six-year veteran of the department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
world news

California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The shooting followed an attempted traffic stop and the driver ended up crashing on the Cal Expo grounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parler’s domain name is now registered with Epik Inc., a website services company based in Sammamish, Washington.(AFP)
Parler’s domain name is now registered with Epik Inc., a website services company based in Sammamish, Washington.(AFP)
world news

'Our return is inevitable': Parler CEO after app reappears

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:16 PM IST
“Our return is inevitable due to hard work, and persistence against all odds,” CEO John Matze wrote in a new post. “Despite the threats and harassment not one Parler employee has quit. We are becoming closer and stronger as a team.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP