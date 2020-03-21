e-paper
Tata-owned JLR suspends production

A company release said production will resume in the week beginning April 20 subject to a review of what it called "rapidly-changing circumstances".

Mar 21, 2020
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
A Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is among several companies that have halted or are in the process of suspending operations.
A Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is among several companies that have halted or are in the process of suspending operations.(Bloomberg file photo)
         

The Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Friday confirmed that it is temporarily suspending production at its manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom over the course of next week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A company release said production will resume in the week beginning April 20 subject to a review of what it called “rapidly-changing circumstances”.

JLR is among several companies that have halted or are in the process of suspending operations.

The company said its manufacturing plants in Brazil and India are continuing to operate. Its joint venture plant in China reopened in the week of February 24, as life begins to get back to normal in the country.

“As a responsible business, Jaguar Land Rover is operating in line with advice from the NHS and Public Health England to minimise the spread of the coronavirus, whilst implementing plans to safeguard its business continuity”, the company said.

“The company will work towards an orderly return to production once conditions permit. Although the company’s focus must be on its business and responsibilities to employees, Jaguar Land Rover is doing whatever it can to support its communities through the current situation”, it added.

