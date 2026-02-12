Hours ahead of Bangladesh voting, tea worker found dead with hands, feet tied

The body of a 28-year-old tea worker was reportedly recovered from a garden in northeastern Bangladesh on the eve of the election, police said on Wednesday. Bangladesh tea worker found dead near Dhaka, hands and legs tied (Representative image/AFP)

The deceased was identified as Ratan Shuvo Kar, a worker at Champara Tea Garden under Islampur union in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila, about 190 km from the capital Dhaka, reported Bangladesh daily The Daily Star, Kamalganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Awal.

Locals found the body around 10am inside the tea garden and alerted authorities. When police reached the spot, they found that his hands and feet were tied.

Family had been searching since night Residents said the body bore visible injury marks and was bloodied when discovered. A worker at the garden, requesting anonymity told The Daily Star that Ratan may have been killed elsewhere and the body later dumped in the garden.

The victim’s elder brother, Laxman Kar, said the family had been looking for him since the previous night.

“This morning, we were informed that his body was lying in the garden. We went there and identified him. We do not know why he was killed,” he said, the report added.

Speculation over election link With voting scheduled for the next day, some locals speculated about a possible connection to the election. However, police said there was no evidence so far to suggest any such link.

The body has been sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, OC Abdul Awal said, adding that an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.