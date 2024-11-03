Teen poisons soup to take revenge on ex-boyfriend, ends up killing 5

Five teenagers were found dead in Nigeria after a 16-year-old girl allegedly poisoned a soup dish as “revenge against her ex-boyfriend” for ending their relationship, Daily Post Nigeria reported. The unsuspecting ex-boyfriend shared the poisoned meal with four friends. (Pic used for representation)(Freepik)

The bodies of four boys and a girl were found on October 26 in Afashio, Uzairue after their relatives were worried about their prolonged absence and chose to investigate. Among the victims were two siblings and three friends, as noted in the Daily Post report this week.

Local police later identified the victims as Emmanuel Elogie, 19; Ada Samuel, 16; brothers Samuel Ayegwalo and Jeffrey Ayegwalo; and another youth known only as Nurudeen.

Here's what happened

Sources cited by the Daily Post reported that the girl allegedly poisoned the pepper soup and served it to her ex-boyfriend as an act of revenge following their breakup. The unsuspecting man then shared the deadly meal with four friends.

According to The Mirror, Nigerian military forces have reportedly apprehended the girl, Aisha Suleiman, who has been identified by the Edo State Command as 16 years old. The force said, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Umoru Peter Ozigi has directed no stone should be left unturned to ensure the cause of death of these young people is established.”

“He further warned against jungle justice, while assuring the general public justice will be served at the end of investigation,” the military added.

The command received a report on 26/10/2024 at about 0730hrs, from Elogie Ezekiel of the Afashio community, indicating that he had gone to check on his son at his apartment.

The military force further said that upon entering the apartment, Elogie Ezekiel discovered his son’s friend lying lifeless in the corridor. He then found his son and his girlfriend dead on the bed in the bedroom, while two other friends of his son, identified as siblings Samuel Ayegwalo and Jeffrey Ayegwalo, were found in the sitting room.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed their deaths. Authorities then reached the scene, apprehended the suspect, and transferred the case the following day to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation.

Viral videos circulating on social media seemed to show the moment the family discovered the tragic scene, The Mirror added. Initial speculations suggested that generator emissions and the consumption of contaminated food could be potential causes of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command said that the command was aware of the situation and that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the deaths.