NAVI MUMBAI: In a major drug bust by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police, 20 Nigerians were arrested for alleged possession and consumption of narcotics from two community kitchens operated exclusively for Nigerian nationals in Kharghar, and drugs worth ₹1.22 crore seized. 20 Nigerians arrested with drugs worth ₹ 1.22 cr

The raid was conducted on Monday afternoon at Lemon Kitchen and Gemini Kitchen, run by a Nigerian woman from a row house. “We had received a tip-off about a drug and alcohol party planned in these kitchens. Since there was instruction from the commissioner office to take stringent action against the use or supply of drugs, a team was formed to conduct the raid,” said senior police inspector of ANC, Sandeep Nigade.

In the raid, the Nigerians were found in possession of Mephedrone worth ₹26.66 lakh. “The kitchens served Nigerian food until 10pm but it was being used for hosting late-night parties too, wherein drugs were consumed. Investigation is underway to establish the source from where the drugs were procured,” said a police officer.

The owner of the row house and the kitchens operator have also been booked along with the party goers. “It is important that owners take adequate caution before renting out their premises to foreign nationals. Passport and C-form issued by the immigration office must be scrutinised in addition to having a registered rental agreement,” said the officer.

Of the 20 arrested, seven have been booked under section 65 (E) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, section 14 (A)(C) of Foreigner’s Act and section 5 of Foreigners Registration Act, while the rest have also been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In another incident, Ulwe police arrested another Nigerian national for alleged possession of 410 gram of cocaine valued at 1.02 crore. “He is a repeat offender with a case already registered against him in Navghar police station in Thane,” said the officer. The accused has been remanded to police custody till October 31.