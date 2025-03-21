Teen Titanic victim's last letter to parents up for auction: Report

Tens of thousands of pounds will be raised at auction for a disturbing letter written by Thomas Cupper Mudd, a 16-year-old from Suffolk, who was one of the youngest of the 1,500 passengers who perished in the 1912 disaster. A view of the bow of the Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean.(AP)

His final letter to his mother, however, which was sent home from the ship's last port of call three days before it struck an iceberg and was written on paper with the Titanic's logo, has survived, Mail Online reported.

Although he describes the liner as a "magnificent palace" in the letter, he acknowledged that they have had "very rough weather" and that "the ship is rolling a good bit."

What does the letter say?

In his letter, Thomas wrote,"Dear Mother & all at home. I am now taking the opportunity of sending you a few lines about how we started from Southhampton. We have been having very rough weather but the ship is so steady you would hardly know it was moving, was it not for the throbbing of the engines. We are now nearing Queenstown."

Thomas' letter was posted from Queenstown, Ireland, now known as Cobh, the last place the Titanic, which was on its maiden voyage and headed for New York, was docked.

The teenager went on to compare the ship to a “gorgeous palace”, and described the dining room and lounge as “stunning” and the food as “delicious”. He also spoke about a young English gentleman who he befriended.

He concluded by saying "Excuse writing as the ship is rolling a good bit. Now I must close. With love to all. I remain, your loving son Tom."

Thomas and his background

The auction of the letter is being handled by Forum Auctions, and Rupert Powell described it as 'very touching'. Thomas Mudd died in the sinking, Powell claimed, and if his body was ever found, it was never recognised.

This letter is especially heart-rending because Thomas was one of the youngest victims of the Titanic accident, having died at the age of 16.

Thomas and Elizabeth Coe Mudd had 13 children when Mudd was born in 1895.

By 1912, two of his older siblings had already left for United States.

In 1907, his brother James moved to Radnor, Pennsylvania, where he worked as a gardener. In 1911, his brother George followed.

On April 10, 1912, Thomas, a bookkeeper, was on his way to join them after buying a second-class ticket for £10 and setting sail from Southampton.

This letter, Powell claimed, is a unique first-hand account of the terrible disaster that befell the ship a few days later.

The Titanic relief fund provided Thomas' parents with financial assistance following the tragedy. In United States, Thomas had two brothers, James and George, who lived until 1953 and 1966, respectively. George named his firstborn son Thomas.

The letter will be put up for auction at London's Forum Auctions on March 27 and is anticipated to bring up to £30,000.