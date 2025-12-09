Tensions flare between Thailand and Cambodia after airstrikes, 2 more civilians killed

A few months after Thailand and Cambodia accepted a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump, tensions have again flared between the two neighbours along their disputed border. Cambodia’s defence ministry said its civilian death count has risen to six after Thai forces fired on Cambodian positions overnight into Tuesday. Both countries have accused the other of starting the latest round of violence.(REUTERS/File Photo)

Both countries have accused the other of starting the latest round of violence, which has disrupted the ceasefire that stopped five days of clashes in July.

Thailand-Cambodia fighting spreads

Thailand said on Tuesday that it had moved to expel Cambodian troops from what it considers its land, as the fighting between the two sides increased. Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said two more civilians died overnight, raising its count to six. Notably, one Thai soldier has been killed.

The Thai Navy said on Tuesday morning that its troops had found Cambodian forces inside Thai land in Trat province and had begun military steps to drive them out.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Monday night that Thailand "must not use military force to attack civilian villages under the pretext of reclaiming its sovereignty".

Cambodia earlier said it had not fired back even when its forces were under continuous attack.

The Thai Navy said Cambodian troops were adding more men, placing snipers and heavy weapons, strengthening their shelters and digging trenches. It said these moves were seen "as a direct and serious threat to Thailand's sovereignty".

Monday’s fighting was the most intense since the five-day exchange of rockets and artillery in July, when at least 48 people died, and 300,000 people were forced to leave their homes before Trump stepped in to help secure a ceasefire.

Why are Thailand and Cambodia fighting?

Thailand and Cambodia have argued for more than a hundred years over control of several areas along their 817 km land border.

Disputes linked to old temples have often provoked strong national feelings and sometimes led to armed clashes, including a deadly week of shelling in 2011.

Notably, tensions increased in May after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a fight. This led to a large rise in troop deployment along the border and later led to diplomatic tensions and more violence.

