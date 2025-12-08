From ceasefire to airstrikes: Timeline of Thailand-Cambodia border dispute

Thailand on Monday launched air strikes along its disputed border with Cambodia, killing one Thai soldier and injuring several others. The latest development reportedly came after both sides accused each other of breaching the ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump earlier this year. Thailand-Cambodia border dispute: Local residents of Thailand evacuated following clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border in Oddar Meanchey province. (AFP)

In a statement, Cambodia confirmed the strikes and said that it did not retaliate, adding that it continues to monitor the situation, Reuters reported.

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia dates back to May 2025, when the clashes turned deadly. In July, the conflict intensified, killing at least 48 people and displacing several. Following this, President Trump called for talks between the two leaders, who signed an expanded ceasefire deal.

Key moments of the border conflict:

May 28, 2025: In the first deadly clashes since 2011, Cambodia's defence minister said that a soldier was killed during a firefight with Thai soldiers at a disputed area along the border.

In the first deadly clashes since 2011, Cambodia's defence minister said that a soldier was killed during a firefight with Thai soldiers at a disputed area along the border. July 23: A landmine incident injured a Thai soldier along the disputed border and caused Thailand to recall its ambassador to Cambodia.

A landmine incident injured a Thai soldier along the disputed border and caused Thailand to recall its ambassador to Cambodia. July 24: Following this, clashes erupted along the disputed border with both countries accusing each other of initiating the conflict. Thailand deployed F-16 jets, one of which bombed a Cambodian military target.

Following this, clashes erupted along the disputed border with both countries accusing each other of initiating the conflict. Thailand deployed F-16 jets, one of which bombed a Cambodian military target. July 25: The intense fighting saw heavy use of artillery and rockets launched across multiple frontlines, making these the worst clashes in more than a decade of conflict. Over the next few days, at least 48 people lost their lives in the clashes, and 3000,000 residents were displaced from their homes.

July 26: As the clashes went on, President Trump called leaders of both countries to work out a ceasefire, to which they agreed.

As the clashes went on, President Trump called leaders of both countries to work out a ceasefire, to which they agreed. July 28: Malaysia also stepped in, along with the US and China, to bring both sides to an agreement. Cambodia and Thailand signed an agreement, in Malaysia's Putrajaya, to end hostilities and resume direct communication.

Malaysia also stepped in, along with the US and China, to bring both sides to an agreement. Cambodia and Thailand signed an agreement, in Malaysia's Putrajaya, to end hostilities and resume direct communication. October 26: The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed an enhanced ceasefire deal brokered by Trump. The agreement was built on the agreement signed three months earlier, and also earned Trump a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from Cambodia.

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed an enhanced ceasefire deal brokered by Trump. The agreement was built on the agreement signed three months earlier, and also earned Trump a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from Cambodia. November 1: Phased withdrawal of heavy weapons began in a phased manner under the agreement. It began with rocket systems and conducting de-mining operations. Further, Cambodia claimed that the withdrawal will be completed by the end of the year.

Phased withdrawal of heavy weapons began in a phased manner under the agreement. It began with rocket systems and conducting de-mining operations. Further, Cambodia claimed that the withdrawal will be completed by the end of the year. November 11: A new landmine blast injured a Thai soldier, triggering the end of the ceasefire pact. Cambodia's defence ministry denied laying new landmines.

A new landmine blast injured a Thai soldier, triggering the end of the ceasefire pact. Cambodia's defence ministry denied laying new landmines. November 12: At least one person was killed in the clashes as both sides accused each other of opening fire.

At least one person was killed in the clashes as both sides accused each other of opening fire. December 8: Tensions along the disputed border reignite as Thailand launches air strikes after it said its troops came under Cambodian fire. Both sides accused each other of breaking the ceasefire as thousands of civilians had to be evacuated.

