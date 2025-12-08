Trump repeats 'solved 8 wars' claim as Thailand breaches ceasefire with Cambodia

As Donald Trump once again boasts about ending eight wars in the world, one of the deals brokered by him seems to be nearing its end. A day after the US president reiterated his claim, Thailand launched a series of airstrikes along its disputed border with Cambodia. Smoke rises from the site, after Thailand launched air strikes along its disputed border with Cambodia, according to Thai army, in Choeteal Kong, Preah Vihear Province, Cambodia,(via REUTERS)

The fighting between the two neighbours comes after a brief exchange of fire on Sunday. Thailand's strikes also comes after ceasefire in July and a peace deal in October which was brokered during US President Donald Trump's Asia tour.

Trump reiterates '8 wars' claim

Speaking at the Kennedy Center Honours event in Washington DC, Donald Trump reiterated this claim of ending eight wars across the world. While speaking to reporters, he added that he was able to end these wars due to trade deals and tariffs.

"We have tremendous flexibility with the current system. It's unbelievable for national security. I've ended eight wars, largely because of trade and because of tariffs. If we go the other tariff route, it won't give you the same pure national security," said Trump.

Trump's comments also come ahead of the Supreme Court's ruling on the legality of Trump's tariffs on various countries. SCOTUS will be assessing if Trump exceeded his presidential authority by imposing strict and hiked tariffs.

The president also took to Truth Social to repeat the same claim.

"While the United States has other methods of charging TARIFFS against foreign countries, many of whom have, for YEARS, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF OUR NATION, the current method of Tariffing before the United States Supreme Court is far more DIRECT, LESS CUMBERSOME, and MUCH FASTER, all ingredients necessary for A STRONG AND DECISIVE NATIONAL SECURITY RESULT. SPEED, POWER, AND CERTAINTY ARE, AT ALL TIMES, IMPORTANT FACTORS IN GETTING THE JOB DONE IN A LASTING AND VICTORIOUS MANNER," he wrote on the social media platform.

Trump has claimed that be brought an end to eight wars. These are -Armenia and Azerbaijan; Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; Iran and Israel; India and Pakistan; Cambodia and Thailand; Israel and Gaza; Ethiopia and Egypt; and Serbia and Kosovo. Trump is currently working to bring an end to the Russia Ukraine war, which broke out in 2022.

Trump-backed Thailand-Cambodia deal in danger

Border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia erupted in July, killing dozens of soldiers and civilians. Amid the clashes, Trump called on both nations to stop fighting and announced on Truth Social that he had brokered peace.

It would later be revealed by the president that he achieved this by threatening both Thailand and Cambodia with tariffs. During his visit to Southeast Asia, Trump brokered the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia in October.

The peace agreement also earned Trump a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from Cambodia.

However, in November, Thailand stated it will be halting the implementation of the ceasefire after a land mine blast injured a Thai solider. With the blame on Cambodia, Phnom Penh has denied the allegations of laying down new land mines.

A day after this land mine blast, Cambodia accused Thailand of opening fire along the border, killing one person.

Amid this strain, Thailand launched fresh air strikes after it claimed its troops came under fire from Cambodian forces.

Thailand and Cambodia have both traded blame for the breach with the Cambodian Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata saying that it was the Thai military which attacked the Cambodian troops first.

"Cambodia did not retaliate during the initial attacks. Cambodia urges that Thailand immediately stop all hostile activities that threaten peace and stability in the region,” she said.

The dispute between Thailand and Cambodia stems from a 1907 map drawn when Cambodia was under French colonial rule, which Thailand has argued is inaccurate.

The International Court of Justice in 1962 gave sovereignty to Cambodia over an area that included the 1,000-year-old Preah Vihear temple, which has irked Thailand.