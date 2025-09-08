Five killed, several injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem, ‘terrorists’ neutralised

Israel emergency service on Monday said at least five people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting attack in east Jerusalem, adding that “terrorists” involved in the same were neutralised. The shooting incident took place in Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem. Representative file image: Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest(AP)

The major intersection where the shooting reportedly took place is at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in eastern part of the city.

Terrorists reportedly boarded a bus and opened fire on passengers.

There were at least 15 casualties in the shooting in Jerusalem, Israel's ambulance service initially said, later giving an update on the fatalities.

At least two gunmen carried out the shooting, according to Times of Israel, which also cited to preliminary reports.

"At 10:13 am [local time], reports were received... about approximately 15 injured, apparently from gunfire, at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem," AFP news agency quoted a statement by Magen David Adom said.

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour. First responders described the scene as chaotic and with people lying unconscious amid broken glass of pieces on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop.

The shooting attack came hours after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz issued an ultimatum to Palestinian militant outfit Hamas to drop arms and surrender, warning that it will be “annihilated” otherwise.

Jerusalem often sees protests demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza. Last week, protesters set fires to garbage bins and occupied buildings in Jerusalem, prompting strong condemnation from Israeli government officials and police intervention to restore order.