Thai club fire: 13 people killed, 35 injured; blaze brought under control
- Concerns have long been raised about Thailand's lax approach to health and safety, particularly in its countless bars and nightclubs.
A fire tore through a Thai nightclub early Friday killing at least 13 people and injuring 40, a rescue services official said.
The blaze broke out around 1:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at the Mountain B nightspot in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) south of Bangkok, an official from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Video footage posted by the rescue service showed desperate revellers fleeing the club screaming, their clothes ablaze, as a huge fire rages in the background.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about three hours.
Concerns have long been raised about Thailand's lax approach to health and safety, particularly in its countless bars and nightclubs.
A massive inferno erupted at a New Year's Eve party at Bangkok's swanky Santika club in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.
The Santika owner was jailed for three years over the blaze, which began when fireworks were let off as a rock band called Burn played on stage.
More recently, four people were killed in a fire caused by an electrical fault at a club on the holiday island of Phuket, a magnet for foreign tourists, in 2012.
-
‘Ukraine putting civilians at risk’, says Amnesty report; Zelensky hits back
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday condemned Amnesty International for allegedly excusing Russian acts of "terror" and “shift responsibility” to the victims, as the rights group said Kyiv's forces were endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas. It said in its report the tactics "in no way justify Russia's indiscriminate attacks", and some Russian "war crimes" including in the city of Kharkiv were not linked.
-
SriLankan Airlines dismissed claims made by passenger on meals unavailability
SriLankan Airlines has dismissed the assertion made by a passenger in a video on social media that meals are unavailable on flights. In a clarification, SriLankan Airlines gave out a statement and categorically denied the assertion on the unavailability of meals in the Business Class and cites this as a deliberate misrepresentation of facts to prompt public dislike towards the airline.
-
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
-
President Xi faces growing dissent in China over enforced Covid lockdowns
Despite the iron-clad authoritarian rule of the Communist Party of China led by President Xi Jinping, fault lines are perceived to be deepening between Beijing and public with the rising number of demonstrations and strong response from the government across major population centers in China. The cities which have been vulnerable to such protests are Shanghai, Shandong, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Anhui.
-
Shots fired inside largest mall in America; no victim found, say cops
Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said they did not immediately find a victim. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex's Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics