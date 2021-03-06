Thai police warn protesters risk arrest ahead of planned demonstrations
Thai police warned anti-government protesters planning demonstrations in Bangkok on Saturday that they risked being arrested following an order overnight that banned public gatherings in the capital and surrounding provinces.
A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy, and a clash between police and protesters last week was the most serious so far.
Police used rubber bullets for the first time last Sunday, as well as tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters. Ten protesters and 26 police were injured.
"Protests are illegal. Anyone who joins or invites others to join is breaking the law," Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau, told a news conference.
He said police might not enforce the ban on gatherings immediately, so long as protesters were peaceful and did not trespass on, or vandalise public or private properties. He went on to warn of harsher measures if protesters became unruly.
In a podcast on Saturday morning, the prime minister urged Thais to respect the law and avoid conflict.
"We have to love each other and be united, not divided, and respect the law," said Prayuth, who first came to power after leading a military coup in 2014.
Four separate groups of protesters were planning demonstrations on Saturday, while a counter-protest by a pro-royalist group was also planned. Police have said about 4,800 officers would be deployed at the protest locations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump's immigration policy was inhumane and ineffective: Jen Psaki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa’s Perseverance rover sends images from its first drive on Mars
- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released a new set of images captured by an advanced suite of cameras installed on the vehicle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pressure Myanmar military junta to protect people's freedoms: UN to ASEAN states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea imported large amounts gasoline, diesel illicitly last year: Report
- Citing "images, data and calculations", the new report claimed at least 121 shipments of refined petroleum products -- such as gasoline and diesel -- were delivered to North Korea by an unnamed member state's tankers and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It feels amazing': New Yorkers cheer reopening of movie theaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai police warn protesters risk arrest ahead of planned demonstrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grave of slain "Everything will be OK" protester disturbed in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore airline’s frequent flyer data affected in cyber attack: Reports
- Servers of air transport information technology company SITA were breached on Feb. 24, according to a report in Business Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds gather in Sydney in protest against Myanmar's military coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed in blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt: Officials say at least 18 killed in road accident outside Cairo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar asks India to return 8 cops who fled across border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thumbs Down: Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema evokes 'Maverick' McCain
- In a video footage which has been widely shared on social media, Sinema can be seen standing on the House floor, flashing a ‘thumbs down’ when her name was called to vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox