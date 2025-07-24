Thailand-Cambodia border clash: 11 civilians dead in missile exchange; Thai hospital attacked | Video

At least 11 Thai civilians have been killed and 14 others injured hours a clash erupted between Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday. The tensions between the two neighbours escalated over the long-disputed border areas. Cambodia has launched an attack on the Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Thailand.(X)

Thailand launched air strikes on Cambodian military targets as Cambodia fired rockets and artillery in a dramatic escalation earlier in the day.

The Cambodian attacks on civilian areas continued on Thursday even as it attacked the Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, CNN quoted Thailand’s Foreign Ministry as saying.

Videos circulating on the internet showed aerial attacks at the Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, located close to the Thai-Cambodian border.

There have been no reported casualties in the attack outside the hospital, which was evacuated as the tensions escalated.

The visuals showed rockets falling outside the hospital complex, while the Thai military taking cover on the ground.

Thailand Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has ordered the closure of all schools in Phanom Dong Rak district following clashes, the Nation Thailand reported.

The Thai ministry of public health said that most civilian deaths resulted due to a rocket strike near a petrol station in Sisaket province.

A Thai military official said that six Thai air force jets have been deployed from Ubon Ratchathani province, hitting two “Cambodian military targets on the ground.”

The latest fighting comes as the two countries are locked in a bitter spat over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of both countries and Laos meet. The latest clash has killed at least nine Thai civilians and injured 14 others, according to Associated Press.

The conflict escalated on Thursday with Cambodia firing rockets and artillery shells into Thailand and the Thai military scrambling F-16 jets to carry out air strikes.