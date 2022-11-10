‘It’s a good drama': Did Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip cheat on her

Claims of Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip cheating on the late monarch have been rife since the Netflix series ‘The Crown’ depicted him to be doing so. But is the depiction all fiction or is there any truth to it. Queen's former press secretary discussed the cheating rumours attached to the late monarch's husband, Prince Philip dissecting facts from fiction in the Netflix series.

Dickie Arbiter claimed that Prince Philip was a 'window shopper' who 'never bought' as he discussed the late couple's relationship on the Channel 4 show alongside former butler to King Charles III, Grant Harrold.

On late Prince Philip and his friend Penny Knatchbull's relationship portrayal on the Netflix series, Dickie Arbiter said, “The relationship was a common interest in carriage driving. Prince Philip took it up at the age of 71 having suffered from arthritis and he could no longer play polo. Penny had lost her daughter and was completely at a loss and… they [The Crown] had this made-up scene of Penny showing a carriage that was in one of their yards, which never happened."

“It’s good drama, that’s what it’s all about… What you shouldn’t believe are the words attached to it and some of the events as well,” he added.

“But she did take an interest in carriage driving, they had a common interest, there was a 30-year age difference and there was no way there was any relationship,” he further said.

Dickie Arbiter went on to say, “One of the things about Prince Philip, he was always accused, certainly in the 50s and 60s in French newspapers, of playing around and he was labelled as having an affair with one actress or another, or a dancer.”

“Prince Philip was a good-looking man, ladies fell for him when he came on the scene, he was good in uniform. But one thing Prince Philip was, he was a window shopper, he never bought… he flirted but it didn’t go any further,” he added.

