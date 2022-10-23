Home / World News / The destiny of Britain is Europe, Brexit was a 'mirage': EU industry chief

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 06:07 PM IST

"They had been sold a sort of mirage. Clearly its destiny is Europe," French politician Breton said.

Thierry Breton: European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Britain's destiny lies in Europe and the country had been sold "a sort of mirage" with Brexit, said European Union industry chief Thierry Breton on Sunday, as he commented on the political turmoil currently afflicting the UK.

"They had been sold a sort of mirage. Clearly its destiny is Europe," French politician Breton, who is the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, told RTL radio.

"We have a country which is completely destabilised, and a political party as well," added Breton, referring to the troubles within the ruling Conservative Party after Liz Truss quit as Prime Minister last week.

