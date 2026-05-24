The former Air Force pilot who was allegedly recruited to train China’s military

Gerald Eddie Brown soared the skies for more than three decades, flying jet fighters for the U.S. Air Force and traveling the world as a commercial aviator. Gerald Eddie Brown in federal court in New Albany, Ind., in February.

Brown saw combat in the Middle East, won medals and rose to the rank of major. He became a cargo pilot, racking up more than 10,000 hours of flying time with United Parcel Service.

Then, after a faceoff with a UPS captain, he lost his pilot license. In chat messages presented by federal prosecutors, the Gulf War veteran expressed a yearning to fly again, watching fighter-pilot videos on YouTube and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Brown saw his chance in 2023, when at the age of 63, he got an offer to put his military experience to use in China, prosecutors say. “I am ready to live in China! Can’t wait to fly a fighter again—perfect!!!” Brown said in a message to the man who helped him land the job.

When Brown returned to the U.S. in early February, after more than two years living in China, federal agents placed him under surveillance. They arrested him later that month.

Prosecutors allege that Brown violated U.S. arms-control laws by providing unauthorized training to Chinese military pilots. They say he faces at least six to eight years in prison if convicted.

Brown “vehemently denies those allegations and looks forward to clearing his name,” his lawyers said in a court filing. The filing called the allegations “overwrought and salacious” and said the prosecution “dramatically misconstrues” Brown’s work in China.

Brown pleaded not guilty and was released on bail in April, pending trial.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is on a quest to build a “world class” military that can face off against the U.S. To help attain that goal, China is hiring former military pilots from abroad who can impart combat skills and intelligence, American and other Western officials say.

Brown’s case reveals new details about how the U.S. says China is recruiting foreigners to advance Xi’s aspirations—and how Washington, in response, aims to prosecute pilots it accuses of helping Beijing.

Brown’s lawyer declined to answer questions about prosecutors’ allegations and Brown’s work and personal circumstances. China’s Defense Ministry didn’t respond to questions.

Decorated Brown was born in August 1960 in South Carolina, the son of a former U.S. Air Force mechanic who served in the Vietnam War. He followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the Air Force in the early 1980s and starting a military career that would span more than two decades.

According to military records cited in prosecution documents, Brown flew aircraft including F-15 and F-16 fighters and the A-10, a single-seat ground-attack jet. He destroyed Iraqi bunkers during the 1990-91 Gulf War and enforced no-fly zones over Iraq in the mid-1990s.

The service records describe Brown, call sign “Runner,” as a skilled pilot who showed calm professionalism in combat.

After leaving active duty in 1996, Brown continued to fly with the Air Force reserves and the Missouri Air National Guard for another decade as he transitioned to a civilian career, joining UPS as a cargo pilot in 2001.

Grounded At home, Brown’s family life was coming apart. His wife filed a domestic-violence complaint in 2011, and they divorced about three years later, according to court records. One document said Brown had violated orders not to contact his wife and their two children.

Brown’s flying career unraveled as well, after a 2016 confrontation during a UPS flight to China from Australia. The captain questioned Brown’s handling of the takeoff and Brown responded in a way the captain alleged was threatening, according to National Transportation Safety Board documents.

UPS fired Brown in 2017. The Federal Aviation Administration revoked his pilot license the next year, ruling that he had threatened the captain, left his crew station and acted in a “careless or reckless” manner. Brown challenged the ruling, but the NTSB and the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his efforts.

Without a license, Brown cycled through jobs as a ground-based flight instructor with cargo airlines and U.S. military contractors, according to prosecution documents.

One employer, contractor Delaware Resource Group, dismissed Brown from his position in South Korea in 2022 after he was accused of sexually harassing female trainees, the documents said.

A second U.S. contractor, Lockheed Martin, hired Brown—and then terminated him in November 2023 after learning of his dismissal from DRG, according to the documents.

DRG didn’t respond to questions. Lockheed declined to comment.

Recruited Brown was already exploring an opportunity in China before he lost his Lockheed job, according to prosecution documents.

Prosecutors say he had an intermediary: a former Ecuadorian air force pilot who was working for a Chinese company, Stratos Aviation, to train Chinese air force pilots.

Prosecutors haven’t named the intermediary but said he was a Texas-born U.S.-Ecuadorian dual national who flew Mirage F1 fighters and was shot down in 2019 while working as a contractor for the Libyan air force—a description that matches the profile of a man named Borys Reyes in legal records and news reports. Reyes couldn’t be reached for comment.

Stratos has been on Washington’s radar. Its owner, Su Bin, was arrested in 2014 and pleaded guilty two years later to U.S. charges of conspiring to steal data for China from American defense contractors. The Chinese businessman was sentenced to 46 months in jail and released in 2017 with time served.