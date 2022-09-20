The seat confusion at Queen's funeral between… Kate and Meghan

At Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Princes William and Harry and their wives Kate and Meghan- once called the "fab four"- faced quite a bit of confusion over seating arrangements on Monday.

When, the royals approached their seats at the Chapel, Kate went to walk down the row of seats, but William stopped her and his son George although Kate seemed unaware of the seating plan.

William then pointed out to Kate that they needed to wait and step back so that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle can make their way down to the rows.

After Harry and Meghan were seated, Princess Charlotte was seen walking next to the row and seating next to her uncle after the awkward moment of confusion.

The frosty relation between the two couples was apparent many times during the monarch's funeral. The four, who were once touted as the future of the monarchy until they fell out, were seen not making any eye contact during the funeral.

Although, hopes of an end to the rift were raised when the two couples appeared for an impromptu walkabout around the Windsor Castle to see the tributes paid by the mourners after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

