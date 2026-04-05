The US plastics industry was in the doldrums. Then the Iran war began.

About two weeks after the start of the Iran war, Dow Chief Executive Jim Fitterling told investors something they hadn’t heard in a while about one of the company’s most important products. Plastic pellets shown at a Dow facility in Texas are used to make a variety of products. “We’re seeing prices go up everywhere,” he said, referring to polyethylene, a plastic that goes into detergent bottles, food packaging and many other goods. Fitterling said Dow was going to raise the commodity’s North American price by 15 cents per pound in April after boosting it by 10 cents in March. Six days later, the company said the April price hike would actually be 30 cents. Polyethylene had been in a post-Covid slump due to overproduction and ebbing demand, but the Iran war changed that equation almost overnight. The conflict’s geopolitical ripples have brought a lucrative reversal of fortune to U.S.-based chemical makers, which in recent years have been some of America’s most downtrodden companies. Their share prices have rocketed up, reflecting the advantage they gained after bombs began to fall in the Middle East and Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz.“In my career of almost 30 years of covering chemicals, I have never, ever seen price hikes this steep and this quick,” said Hassan Ahmed, a partner at Alembic Global Advisors.

Dow CEO Jim Fitterling.

The war has affected every corner of the world’s polyethylene industry. Middle Eastern producers, which account for 20% of the global supply, have cut production. Plastic makers in Asia and Europe curbed their own output when Persian Gulf crude oil, the raw material they rely upon, became inaccessible. That left U.S. chemical companies, which use cheap and abundant natural gas to make their plastic products, to boost production and raise prices at furious rates. Heavy demand is prompting Dow to run some facilities at close to full capacity. Those include its “crackers,” which heat ethane, a component of natural gas, to more than 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit. That causes the molecule to crack into hydrogen and ethylene, the basic building block of plastics such as polyethylene. “Everything that we’ve got running is going to be flat out for the rest of the year,” Fitterling said. Dow’s share price reflects its improved circumstances. The stock had been trending steadily downward since 2022, and last year, Dow cut its dividend in half. But since the start of the year, its stock is up 77%, vastly outperforming the S&P 500. Fellow chemical maker LyondellBasell is enjoying a similar ride, with its stock up 84% so far this year after two years of decline. Chief Financial Officer Agustin Izquierdo recently told investors that the company’s “sleeping giant” of a product—polypropylene, a plastic derived from propane and used in everything from food containers to car parts—is having a moment. “The material from the Middle East is trapped in the region, so this gives an opportunity for North America to actually start exporting polypropylene,” he said. “It can be quite leveraging for us.” Other U.S. commodity producers are sharing in the boom as their global rivals face higher costs, inaccessible raw materials or transportation obstacles, said John McNulty, a chemicals analyst at BMO Capital Markets. They include companies like Chemours and Tronox, which make titanium dioxide, a pigment used in paint and wallpaper, and Celanese, which produces acetic acid, a key ingredient in many industrial products.

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