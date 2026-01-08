The War in Gaza Is Paused but the Battle Over Aid Rages On

TEL AVIV—The cease-fire in Gaza has held for almost three months, but the battle over aid in the enclave rages on and is rapidly turning into a standoff—with two million Palestinians caught in the middle. A Doctors Without Borders staff member with a Palestinian at a Gaza City clinic last month. Throughout the two-year war, Israel and humanitarian groups have clashed over the amount and type of aid allowed into the territory and who could distribute it. Now, new rules have led to a deadlock between the two sides, putting at risk access to aid and services for Palestinians trying to rebuild their lives out of the wreckage of the conflict. Israel is insisting aid groups hand over details about their staff working in Gaza or it will strip them of their right to operate in Israel, which would severely limit their access to the enclave. Dozens of organizations, including large-scale international humanitarian groups, have declined to do so, arguing that sharing the data could put their workers at risk. They say Israel hasn’t given them assurances the data won’t be misused and want to know why it is needed, as well as how it will be used and stored. Control over their access to Gaza rests with the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism, a little-known department initially designed to strengthen ties with, and protections for, Jews abroad.

Amichai Chikli, who heads the ministry, is an outspoken ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with ties to far-right European politicians. He was tasked with overhauling the registration of nongovernmental organizations in Israel in 2024, after allegations that militant groups including Hamas were exploiting the system for delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza. Last March, Chikli declared that aid groups working in Palestinian territories must provide Israel with the names, ID numbers and contact information for their staff. It has created a situation where, because most groups didn’t do so, they are effectively blocked from access to Gaza, having lost their nongovernmental organization registration in Israel. The groups have until March to submit the required documents and regain their status. Registration is required to obtain visas for non-Israeli staff and carry out basic functions like transporting goods. By the end of December, 37 groups—including Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam—had failed to submit complete applications, according to Israel. Israel told the groups they would also have to vacate the Palestinian territories by March if they didn’t submit their full applications, but the groups say it has no authority to make them do so. The new rules also prohibit actions seen as delegitimizing Israel, Holocaust denial and support for prosecution of Israeli security personnel. Save the Children was one of about 10 NGOs whose applications were rejected outright, on grounds that it allegedly had ties to a militant group. Save the Children, which is appealing the decision, declined to comment on the allegations and said it would continue to work in Gaza through local staff and partners. “It is extremely worrying in terms of the precedent it sets for a new level of Israeli overreach,” said Athena Rayburn, executive director of the Association of International Development Agencies, or AIDA, an umbrella group representing some 100 NGOs, almost all of the aid groups that work across Gaza and the West Bank.

Tents in the central Gaza Strip last month.