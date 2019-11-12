e-paper
These Indian IT firms are banned from applying for H-1B visas

The major IT companies disqualified from applying for H-1B visas are, Azimetry, Inc., Bulmen Consultant Group, Inc., Business Reporting Management Services, Inc., NETAGE, Inc., Kevin Chambers, E-Aspire IT LLC and more.

world Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
New report on H-1B visas vindicates IT firms.
New report on H-1B visas vindicates IT firms.(HT Photo)
         

A new study from National Foundation for American Policy shows that the US government is making things worse for major Indian IT companies.

They revealed the denial rate of H-1B visas touched 24 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Other than denial of H-1B visa petitions, The US Department of Labor has recently revealed the firms that have been disqualified from applying for H-1B visas.

The major IT companies disqualified from applying for H-1B visas are, Azimetry, Inc., Bulmen Consultant Group, Inc., Business Reporting Management Services, Inc., NETAGE, Inc., Kevin Chambers, E-Aspire IT LLC and more.

The data received from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), indicates the strict policy of Trump-led US administration on H-1B visa petitions.

The rejection rate is highest among major Indian IT companies, the study revealed.

