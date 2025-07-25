Third held in Indo-Canadian businessman’s daylight murder

Toronto: A third person has been arrested by law enforcement in connection with the daylight murder of an Indo-Canadian businessman in May this year. 22-year-old Shaheel was identified as the person arrested for the murder of an Indo-Canadian businessman, in Mississauga, in May (Peel Regional Police)

In a statement, on Thursday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) announced that, with the assistance of Delta Police, 22-year-old Shaheel was arrested in Surrey, British Columbia on July 15. The accused is a resident of the town of Delta. He was brought back to Ontario and charged with first degree murder.

That charge is related to the killing of 51-year-old Harjeet Dhadda, a resident of Brampton, in the parking lot in the neighbouring township of Mississauga just before noon on May 14.

He was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to the injuries sustained. The suspects fled in a stolen 2018 Black Dodge Challenger, which was recovered shortly following the incident. At the time of the murder, police believed it was “a targeted shooting.”

On May 28, police arrested two 21-year-olds in connection with Dhadda’s murder. They were identified only as Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay.

After an intensive investigation, PRP said, the two suspects were identified and tracked to the town of Delta. PRP, with assistance from officers with the Delta Police Department, Abbotsford Police, Surrey Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, located and arrested the two men.

The accused appeared before a Justice in Surrey, BC, before being turned over to homicide detectives to be transported back to Ontario, assisted by the BC Sheriff Service. They also face first-degree murder charges.

“This latest arrest reinforces our commitment to holding those responsible for targeting our community accountable, no matter where they are. We are grateful for the continued support of our policing partners in British Columbia, whose collaboration was vital in bringing another accused into custody,” PRP’s Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said.

The local network Omni reported at the time that Dhadda was targeted for extortion but had refused to pay up. His daughter Gurleen Dhadda told the channel, “They asked for $500,000 from my dad, but my dad denied it. My dad said he’s not going to pay a single penny because he works for it.”

According to local media reports, Dhadda was shot six times. In a social media post, his son Tanveer Singh Dhadda said, “My father did not deserve this. He was not involved in anything criminal. He lived an honest life. Yet, those who came to harm him were armed with illegal weapons, operating with complete disregard for the law and seemingly without fear of consequences.”