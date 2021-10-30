Home / World News / Third protester killed in Sudan anti-coup demos: medics
  • A third Sudanese protester was killed by security forces Saturday during demonstrations against this week's military coup, medics said.
Sudanese anti-coup protesters gather in a street in the capital Khartoum on October 30, 2021, to express their support for the country's democratic transition which a military takeover and deadly crackdown derailed.&nbsp;(AFP)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 10:56 PM IST
AFP |

"A third protester died... from a gunshot to the chest by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said, adding he was also killed in the city of Omdurman

