Three arrested by British police after deadly car blast

  • The man killed in the blast has not yet been identified, the statement said.
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)(AP)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 01:45 AM IST
AFP | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

British police announced the arrests of three men after a car exploded in front of Liverpool Women's Hospital, killing one man and injuring another on Sunday morning.

The three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were arrested in Liverpool's Kensington district under the anti-terrorism laws, Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet.

The man killed in the blast has not yet been identified, the statement said. The injured man, who was driving, was in a stable condition in hospital.

Counter-terrorism police in the region were working closely with the Liverpool force, the statement added.

 

Monday, November 15, 2021
