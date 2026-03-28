Tiger Woods involved in car crash in Florida, arrested on DUI suspicion later

Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash in Florida on Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said, following which he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The rollover crash took place just after 1 pm, not far from where Woods lives on Jupiter Island. (AFP)

According to authorities cited by the Associated Press, the legendary golfer showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash, wherein he struck another vehicle and rolled over.

The rollover crash took place just after 1 pm, not far from where Woods lives on Jupiter Island, authorities told media outlets. There were no serious injuries reported, CBS12 cited the Martin County Fire Rescue as saying.

Woods showed signs of impairment, says report After his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road, the 50-year-old golfer was found to have shown signs of impairment, Reuters news agency reported.

After he was detained, Woods allegedly refused to submit to a urine test at the jail, while a breathalyzer test showed no trace of alcohol. Investigators believe the impairment was drug or medication-related, according to Reuters.

“…When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test in the crash,” AFP cited Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek as saying.

This was at least the third time that the golfer has been involved in a car crash. He was involved in an accident most recently in February, 2021, when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at high speed. Woods had suffered multiple leg and ankle injuries as a result, with the 50-year-old saying that the doctors had also considered amputation, AP reported.

He had also been arrested under suspicion of DUI in 2017, when he was found asleep by south Florida police behind the wheel of his car which was parked awkwardly with damage to the driver's side. Woods had then said he had taken a bad mix of painkillers, and later pleaded guilty to driving recklessly.