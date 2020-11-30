e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Time is running out’: UK minister says on Brexit trade deal

‘Time is running out’: UK minister says on Brexit trade deal

“I really do think we are now in to the final week or 10 days, of course if great progress were made this week and you’re nearly there it’s always possible to extend those negotiations,” Environment Secretary George Eustice said .

world Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 13:09 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
London
Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain.
Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain.(Reuters/ File photo)
         

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday.

“We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough,” Eustice told Sky.

“I really do think we are now in to the final week or 10 days, of course if great progress were made this week and you’re nearly there it’s always possible to extend those negotiations,” he said.

“David Frost had made clear that we’re continuing the negotiations because we still think there is a prospect that we can get an agreement and while there is we should persevere with those,” he said.

tags
top news
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch
Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
Kejriwal govt slashes price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in Delhi
Kejriwal govt slashes price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in Delhi
‘Farmers being treated as terrorists, attacked on Delhi borders’: Shiv Sena
‘Farmers being treated as terrorists, attacked on Delhi borders’: Shiv Sena
Sikh ‘jatha’ from India leaves for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
Sikh ‘jatha’ from India leaves for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In