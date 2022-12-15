Home / World News / Tom Hanks, Biden's son were on Nancy Pelosi attacker's hit list, court told

Tom Hanks, Biden's son were on Nancy Pelosi attacker's hit list, court told

world news
Updated on Dec 15, 2022 10:20 AM IST

US president Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom were also on his "hit list", the court was told.

Actor Tom Hanks attends the Photo Call for ''A Man Called Otto'' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.(Reuters)
Actor Tom Hanks attends the Photo Call for ''A Man Called Otto'' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

A San Francisco police investigator told a court that the man accused of attacking US house speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, was also targetting several other public figures, including Hollywood actor Tom Hanks. The police officer further testified that the attacker told him during an interview that there was “evil in Washington” and he was looking to harm Nancy Pelosi because she is second in line for the presidency.

"There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary [Clinton]," the officer told the court about the attacker's statement.

US president Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom were also on his "hit list", the court was told.

The attacker had broken into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home on October 28, with an aim to kidnap her. However, she wasn't home at the time and the attacker instead confronted her husband Paul Pelosi. The attacker then attacked him with a hammer, for which he underwent surgery later. The attacker is facing six charges, including attempted murder.

The officer, who had interviewed the attacker for an hour on the day of his arrest, did not say whether the police had any evidence regarding his other targets. Earlier, it was reported that the attacker as telling them that he had a few local targets, including a local professor as well as several prominent state and federal politicians and members of their families.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
nancy pelosi tom hanks
nancy pelosi tom hanks

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out