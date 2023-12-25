Top 10 most ‘unsafe’ cities in the US during holiday season : Report

The United States is celebrating Christmas Day and people are ready to usher in the new year while enjoying the holidays. However, in recent times, there have been various criminal activities and shooting incidents in the country which has put fear in the minds of the people. On Sunday, gun violence took place at the Citadel Mall in Colorado, leaving one dead and three people injured. Seattle ranks among the top 10 most "unsafe" cities in the US (AP)

Vivint, a smart-home security company, has researched and ranked the 50 largest cities in the US in order by crime risk, reported Fox News.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Researchers have used property crime data, Google search trends and other security factors, to create the list. According to Vivint, data from the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), Google Trends searches related to holiday security, security features for Airbnb listings, registered Neighborhood Watch groups and National Insurance Crime Bureau statistics, have been used in their research.

St. Louis, Salt Lake City and Denver in the US recorded the highest number of NIBRS reports per 100,000 people. Newark, Delaware, and Rutland, Vermont, had the most online searches related to holiday crime.

Here are the top 10 most "unsafe" cities in the US and their risk scores as per research by Vivint.

1. St. Louis with risk score of 62.49

2. Newark, Delaware with risk score of 62.46

3. Salt Lake City with risk score of 60.20

4. Denver with risk score of 62.46

5. Seattle with risk score of 59.34

6. Burlington, Vermont with risk score of 58.64

7. Rutland, Vermont with risk score of 58.56

8. Atlanta with risk score of 58.05

9. Minneapolis with risk score of 57.20

10. Portland, Oregon with risk score of 56.95