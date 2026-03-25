Train derails in Pakistan's Punjab province, 25 injured

At least 25 people were injured when seven coaches of a train derailed in Punjab province of Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday. A Pakistani railways official said the derailment occurred when the couplers between the bogies broke away dividing the trains in two parts. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

The incident that took place in Lodhran, some 400 Kms from Lahore, late on Tuesday night, prompted the railway officials to suspend traffic on the affected track.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi said that human error and some mechanical issues are most probably the reasons behind the derailment of the Tezgam Express in Lodhran.

According to Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hafiz, the Karachi-bound Tezgam Express left from Lahore Railway Station on Tuesday evening. "The train derailed when it reached near Adam Wahan Railway Station on Bahawalpur-Lodhran section at 9.30 pm," he said.

As many as seven bogies derailed with some passengers trapped in them. "Some 25 passengers have been injured, one of them seriously. However, no casualty has been reported," the deputy commissioner said.

The Punjab Emergency Department Rescue 1122 rescued the trapped passengers and shifted them to a nearby hospital, he said.

A railways official said the derailment occurred when the couplers between the bogies broke away dividing the trains in two parts. With the division of the train into two parts, the seven bogies that were attached with the engine derailed, he added.

The railway traffic on the affected track has been suspended, the officer added.